MIKOH Kimo Sweatshirt in Fuchsia. - size 3/L (also in 2/M) 100% poly. Hand wash cold. Velour fabric. Imported. MIKO-WK9. 4KMI1P. Southern California natives and sisters Oleema and Kalani Miller create a collection of swimwear that reflects their love of travel, one of a kind statement pieces, and their appreciation for that perfect bikini. Mikoh Swimwear is a fusion of statement colors inspired by the world around us, luxurious fabrics, and the perfect fitting pieces. Both seamless and hardware-free as well as having the option to mix-and-match all of the pieces.