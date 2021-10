5th Grade School Kind People Are My Kind Of People School A great gift outfit for kids, students, teachers and parents, Welcome to 5th grade, Thank You Gift for 5th grade Teacher. Cute Back To School 2021 Team 5th Grade matching outfits, Funny idea for men, women and kids, teacher to celebrate last / first day of school, kindness. Elementary Proud Tee, funny, teacher quotes. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem