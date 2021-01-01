Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer - 4.2oz

Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer instantly doubles your skin's hydration. Simple's moisturizer works for up to 12 hours, leaving your skin feeling silky and nourished all day. Skin-loving ingredients replenish, soothe, and hydrate without the greasy feeling. And the formula doesn't contain any dyes, artificial perfumes, or harsh chemicals that can lead to skin irritation or clogged pores. Simple Replenishing Rich Facial Moisturizer keeps your skin feeling hydrated all day long. Applying the face lotion instantly doubles your skin's moisture, for a soft and silky finish that can last up to 12 hours. The skin-loving ingredients help to soothe skin and restore its natural hydration for a smoother complexion. The hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic moisturizer is even dermatologist tested, so it is safe for sensitive skin. Simple is a complete range of facial skincare products perfect even for sensitive skin. The Simple brand knows that what is left out is as important as what is put in when it comes to gentle, yet effective skincare. The complete Simple range has 18 products, including cleansers, moisturizers, eye care, and wipes. All Simple products have no dyes, artificial perfumes or harsh irritants that can upset skin and contain skin-loving ingredients and added vitamins for natural, healthy-looking skin. Simple products are hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and pH balanced -- the perfect addition to your skin care routine. We believe in continuously working to be kinder to the planet. That's why Kind to Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturizer is vegan and Simple is certified Cruelty-Free by PETA, meaning we don't test on animals, anywhere in the world. Learn more about our skin care products at SIMPLESKINCARE.COM.