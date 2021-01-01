Kindergarten Graduation School I Survived Kindergarten Class T-Shirt

Apparel I Survived Kindergarten Class Of 2021 pandemic style a funny class of 2021 with a vaccine, mask design for a proud college, high school or senior graduate, Virtual School. Great Pre-school graduation 2021 outfit for students and teachers. Great Pre-school graduation 2021 outfit for students and teachers. Back to School, First Day of School, Last Day of School, Graduation Day, Pre-chool Kindergarten Classmates 1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th Grade. Great for boys, girls, son, daughter, sis, bro. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem