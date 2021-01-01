Kindness Is So Gangster, Inspire Peace & Love, Compassion Tote Bag

Kindness Is So Gangster. Inspire everyone to be their best, to forgive, generous, compassionate, to follow the golden rule with their fellow brothers and sisters of Earth. Improve humanity, mind and heart for love and kindness. Love & kindness, compassion, love & understanding, Be gentle, patient and kind. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.