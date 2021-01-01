The K2 Kinetic 80 Men's Inline Skates Are recreational inline skates that give riders the support they need to roll in comfort as long as they desire. The Stability Plus Cuff finds the balance between lightweight construction and supportive design, combining with the traditional lacing system to enhance power transfer. Topped (or bottomed?) off with 80mm wheels, this skate is great for beginner and experienced riders alike who just want to enjoy a ride through the park, downtown or a nearby neighborhood. Features of the K2 Kinetic 80 Men's Inline Skates Traditional lacing Stability plus cuff Perfect blend of support where need it while reducing overall skate weight