Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Cream dial with blue hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Day of the week display. Kinetic movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 42 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, day, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Kinetic Cream Dial Black Leather Mens Watch SRN071.