Perfect for trail hikes and city strolls, this pair's breathable fit and cushioned sole offer the ultimate in comfort and style. About Sorel Founded in 1962, Sorel brings the spirit and heritage of expertly crafted boots to a new generation of doers, builders and creators. Their combination of quality comfort fabrics like felt, wool and premium leather and flawless construction finds an audience with fashionable folks who aren't afraid to get their boots dirty.