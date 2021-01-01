Cobra KING Forged Tec Irons, Left Hand, Men's, black

Key Features of the Cobra KING Forged Tec Irons: Classic, muscle back shape features a hollow core that delivers low center of gravity and controlled distance for top-level player performance Hollow cavity is constructed with foam microspheres to create a softer feel and dampen vibrations PWRSHELL Technology featured in a forged face insert expands the SWEET ZONE for improved performance on various impacts High density Tungsten toe weights create a lowered, centered CG placement for precision and forgiveness Equipped with COBRA CONNECT, powered by Arccoss, to help you make smarter, data-driven decisions and shoot lower scores Unleash a blend of distance and playability with Cobra KING Forged Tec Irons. The classic, muscle back shape irons feature a hollow core to deliver a low center of gravity and controlled distance for maximum player performance. PWRSHELL iron face technologies work to expand the SWEET ZONE for improved performance across the face. High density Tungsten toe weights control the CG for a combination of advanced stability and consistent forgiveness. Design Details: Classic looks fuse with modern technology to unleash a blend of distance and playability in a compact muscle back shape preferred by better players Classic blade profiles provide the clean, compact look desired by the world’s best players Shaft: KBS $-Taper Lite 110/115 Steel Shaft Grip: Lamkin Crossline Connect Black Grip