King Kong Sacrifice is 100% authentic, officially licensed Warner Bros. merchandise! King Kong is the smash hit movie that started it all! Released in 1933, the film has inspired numerous sequels, video games, comic books, stage plays, theme park rides and more. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.