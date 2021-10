King of Warzone The perfect gaming design for all Call Duty gamers who like to play multiplayers on the console or PC as well as other shooter games. Also a perfect gift idea for gamers for birthday, Father's Day or Christmas. This gamer Warzone Gulag shirt is also a great idea as a gift for friends who like to play online shooters. Show that you come straight outta gulag and are the winner in the game. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem