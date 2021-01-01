Cobra KING SB Wedge, Left Hand, Men's

TECHNOLOGY: SnakeBite Groove Technology – Re-engineered cutting method tightens groove tolerances to maximize groove volume and sharpen the edges to deliver maximum speed to the ball Progressive Spin Technology – Stronger lofts (50°-54°) feature narrower, tighter grooves and the weaker lofts (56°-60°) feature wide, shallower grooves for consistent trajectories between lofts DESIGN: Full face grooves on the 56°, 58° and 60° lofts for maximum spin performance on shots with an open face CNC milling creates more precise face and groove structures for improved spin and trajectory control COBRA CONNECT™, Powered by Arccos: Seamlessly integrated, electronically enabled Arccos sensors in the butt end of each grip help golfers track performance Detailed stats are recorded automatically, allowing golfers to access in-depth analysis using COBRA CONNECT/Arccos 360 apps COBRA CONNECT system gives you access to advanced GPS distances on 40,000+ courses worldwide for greater efficiency Share best shots and compete against playing partners, friends and the COBRA CONNECT worldwide community GRINDS: Versatile Grind Features toe, heel, and trailing edge relief Swing type: slider | neutral Turf: medium | firm Classic Grind Features a progressive width from heel to toe Swing type: slider | neutral | digger Turf: all conditions WideLow Grind Features a wide sole with reduced bounce Swing type: neutral | digger Turf: soft | medium