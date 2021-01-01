Beach Bunny Kinsley Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) Beach Bunny Kinsley Tie Side Bikini Bottom in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XS) 80% polyamide 20% spandex. Hand wash cold. Side tie closures. Gold-tone hardware with iridescent crystals. Ruched back. Item not sold as a set. Imported. BEAC-WX514. B12104B1. Beach Bunny swim separates offer a variety of mix-and-match styles for a unique, beach ready look. Lace, chain, and ruching details combined with comfy fabrics make for an undeniably flirty, figure flattering look.