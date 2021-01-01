JONATHAN SIMKHAI Kinzley Paper Bag Pant in Tan. - size S (also in XS) JONATHAN SIMKHAI Kinzley Paper Bag Pant in Tan. - size S (also in XS) Self: 80% rayon 20% nylonLining: 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Smocked elastic waistband in back with attached tie. Side seam pockets and shorts lining. Lightweight fabric with hem slits. Item not sold as set. 22 at the knee breaks to 24 at the leg opening. JSKI-WP17. 321-4033-SW-PRINT. Established in 2010, the Jonathan Simkhai brand provides luxury ready-to-wear for the modern woman. The core aesthetic philosophy plays with the tension of feminine strength and sensuality; this is reflected in the employment of customized fabrics, romantic detailing, linear lines, and contoured silhouettes. Through designs that seek to embolden women with confidence and ease, the brand represents modern versatility.