Bring some color to your collection with the Tory Burch Kira Enamel Printed Circle-Stud Earrings. Signature double 'T' over a bold, geometric basket-weave print on smooth enamel, circled in gold. Post with butterfly-back closure. Nickel-free. Made with 18K gold plated brass, enamel. Imported. Measurements: Width: 2 5 in Height: 2 5 in Weight: 0.2 oz