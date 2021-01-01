Kissaten Milan M Signature Tote

This designer bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow Made of high quality faux leather Fabric lining Designed with luxurious gold tone embellishments and MKF removable charm Zip top closure and metal feet to keep purse upright Interior features a spacious compartment with two zippered pockets and slip in pockets Exterior features back zippered pocket and two side slip in pockets Handle drop 8.5 in Removable/adjustable shoulder strap, adjusts up to 50 in Measurements: 14 in W x 18 in L x 6 in H