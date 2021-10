The complete collection of Bawdy butt sheet masks introduces you to a new butt-focused beauty routine. These four sheet masks are formulated to firm, tone, detoxify and rejuvenate your butt skin. Each mask includes two separate sheets-one for each cheek-and is infused with plant-based, clean, and potent ingredients. Skincare isn't just for the face anymore. Shake up your beauty narrative and give your butt the special attention it deserves. Go on, slap that mask.