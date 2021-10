Go from work to weekend in elegance with this gorgeous pebbled-leather shoulder bag that also includes a whipstitch-trimmed crossbody strap so you can carry it hands-free. Off-kilter reversed seams add a subtly deconstructed look, and a tethered zip-top pouch can be used as a pocket or unsnapped and carried separately as a minimalist clutch. Top zip closure Interior wall pocket; tethered zip-top pouch can be unsnapped and carried separately Flat