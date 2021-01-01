KitchenAid Easy Clean, Fast Juicer KVJ0333, One Size , Gray

Juice more with a 3-in-1 adjustable pulp screen and clean less with the easy to clean ceramic disc. This Fast Juicer also has features multiple speed settings; Low for juicing softer fruits and vegetables and High for harder fruits and vegetables. An extra wide chute accept a whole apple, reducing prep work. Easy to clean ceramic disc minimizes pulp buildup and rinses clean. Dishwasher safe. 3-in-1 adjustable pulp screen for low, medium and high pulp juices. Extra-wide feed chute for less prep work and is wide enough to accept an entire apple. LOW and HIGH Speed Settings. Low speed for softer fruits and vegetables; High speed for harder fruits and vegetables. Drip Stop Spout and Foam Control Lid designed to ensure the juice goes into the pitcher, not on the counter. Foam Control Lid helps prevent foam from getting into juice. Model KVJ0333 includes: (1) 3-in-1 adjustable pulp screen, (1) ceramic disc, (1) BPA-free juice pitcher with foam control lid, (1) pulp container, (1) cleaning brush Dimensions: 15Â½x9x17"HJuicer Type: Centrifugal JuicersNumber of Speeds: 3Included: 1 Instruction Manual(s)Features: Bpa FreeHorsepower: 3 HpIntended Use: JuicingWattage (watts): 500wMeasurements: 17 Height/Inches, 15.5 Width/Inches, 9 Depth/InchesWeight (lb.): 15.2 LbBase Material: 60% Metal, 40% PlasticCare: Dishwasher Safe PartsCountry of Origin: Imported