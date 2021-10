Kitesurfers and Kiteboarders love to go kiteboarding with their kiteboard on a windy day with big waves. This design for windsurfers who love windsurfing and to kitesurf. This kitesurfing art is for a kiteboard or kitesurfer who loves kitesurfing and kiteboarding at the beach. Surfing with a kite and other Surfers is a cool hobby in the ocean. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem