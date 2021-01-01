Kitesurfer Funny Gift for Kiteboarder Surfer Kite Surfing T-Shirt

Please Hold Im On The Other Line! Funny gift for kitesurfers, kiteboarders, surfers and kitebuggy riders. Ideal for kiting, windsurfing, kitesurfing and kite boarding. Perfect for water sports with a kiteboard, wakeboard or kite buggy. The perfect gift idea for any kitesurfer and kite instructor for kiteboarding or kite surfing in Hawaii. Great gift for your girlfriend or boyfriend for a birthday, Christmas, the passed kitesurf licence or summer holidays. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem