Winky Lux Kitten Eyeshadow Palette - Galaxy - 0.53 oz

Winky Lux Galaxy Kitten Palette is a star-struck version of a classic grey collection. This cosmic cluster features nine cool toned micro-milled shadows in matte and shimmer finishes. The velvety texture and high pigment formula provide seamless application and maximum color payoff. With versatile looks from delicate natural to smoky glam, this celestial inspired palette is space-age chic. milky way: matte cream stardust: silvery white pearl cosmic: light taupey grey astrocat: matte ash galactic: shimmery taupe stellar: cool toned satin brown meowter space: shimmery pewter eclipse: matte black retrograde: shimmery black Winky Lux is a joyful makeup and skincare brand founded by Natalie Mackey. The brand includes a luxurious, yet accessible, range of innovative beauty formulations with cleaner, kinder ingredients, designed to provide real results. Winky Lux believes that the spirit of beauty is rooted in play and that thoughtfully manufactured products can be tools for self care, creative expression and even a way to spark new friendships. The brand credo begins with closer customer relationships, more ethically sourced ingredients and easy-to-apply formulas that work for every beauty goal. Join the Winky Lux party and see what all the pretty is about! Lots of love, Winky Lux