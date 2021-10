Funny therapy saying for therapists, psychotherapists, psychologists, psychiatrist from the mistake, psychiatry. For men, women who do psychotherapy / therapy, can laugh at themselves and are not therapable. Fun gifts for oblique birds, crazy people, wonderful crazy. For weird, twisted, bizarre, knocked out people with OCD disorders, personality disorders, borderliners and split personalities with humour and self-irony Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem