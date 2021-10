Designed in recognition of the house's equestrian roots, Hermès Timepieces' striking 'Klikti' watch is inspired by chain horse bridles from the 19th century. The jewelry-like case has been meticulously crafted in Switzerland from 18-karat white gold and fully encrusted with 2.99-carats of shimmering diamonds, including the rectangular dial. The black alligator strap is a classic accent. We offer a two year warranty for all working parts and any manufacturing faults.