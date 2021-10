Perfect for all women who are real queens and want to show the world. Ideal for all women who like funny sayings and humour. Show the world your sense of humour and make real laughter with your family and friends. Fun gift idea for your girlfriend, wife, colleague, sister or mother for birthdays, Christmas, Easter, anniversary, Santa Claus or just because. Ideal for work, family party or office. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem