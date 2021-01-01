Harwell Godfrey Knife Edge Pavé Band in Yellow Gold/White Diamond, Size 5: Ready to ship in 5-7 weeks. Creative-director-turned-chef-turned-designer Lauren Godfrey knows a thing or two about following her intuition. That’s why she designed this ring with geometric arrows that mimic a compass—it’s a talismanic reminder to always choose your own direction. Dainty pavé gemstones (your choice of white diamonds, tsavorite, or rainbow sapphires) augment the lustrous 18k yellow gold band for a look that’s simply stunning.18k yellow gold, white diamond Made in USA.