Balenciaga Knife Shark Over the Knee Boots in Pink Supersoft calfskin leather with rubber sole. Made in Italy. Shaft measures approx 711mm/ 28 inches in height. Approx 100mm/ 4 inch heel. Side zip closure. BALF-WZ219. 636613-WBBP0. About the designer: Creative director since 2015, Demna Gvasalia continues Balenciaga’s tradition of extreme experimentation, bringing his uniquely subversive vision to the storied French house. Merging the worlds of streetwear and high fashion, and blatantly disregarding industry conventions, Gvasalia reconfigures the label’s archival pieces with signature exaggerated silhouettes, asymmetric cuts, and acid colorways. Androgynous blazers, trench coats, and wool overcoats are cut in oversized shapes, while t-shirts, hoodies, and knitwear feature signature logo graphics.