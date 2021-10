Embrace the weekend in the Liverpool Knit Joggers with Contrast Waistband in Black in a comfy French terry fabric that is perfect for running errands or lounging at home. Pull on style with drawstring waistband. Elastic back jogger pant with side tape in soft French terry. Two slanted front pockets with back patch pockets. 62% rayon, 32% nylon, 6% spandex. Machine wash cold, tumble dry cold. Imported.