Key Notes: Blood orange, rose accord, magnolia, Haitian vetiver oil FRAGRANCE Family: Woody floral About The FRAGRANCE: Introducing Tory Burch Knock on Wood, a faceted woody floral extrait de parfum that evokes strength and confidence. A nod to Tory's superstitious side, and named after one of her favorite phrases, it combines feminine Turkish rose essential and energetic Sicilian blood orange. Grounded with Haitian vetiver oil, a signature ingredient, and enduring notes of magnolia, it is stron