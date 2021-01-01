The Range Knot One Shoulder Tank in Black. - size XS (also in L, S) The Range Knot One Shoulder Tank in Black. - size XS (also in L, S) Self: 100% cottonTrim: 97% cotton 3% spandex. Made in USA. Hand wash. Built-in bandeau. Knotted tie shoulder strap. Jersey fabric. THRA-WS74. TH0F05UJ. Sisters Brittney and Mia Rothweiler had an idea of what the contemporary market was missing and launched The Range to specifically fill the void of cool, stylized and elevated staples for their wardrobe. They partnered with their good friend and an industry leader David Helwani to produce and develop The Range fabrics at his family run vertical mill in Montreal, keeping the whole design and production process extremely hands-on and personal. As the line is based in NYC, they wanted to conceptualize a line that redefines downtown cool where effortless styling is the most important part of dressing. The core of this urban-chic brand is high quality fabrics weaving low-key details into every garment.