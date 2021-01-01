Hempz Koa & Sweet Almond Soothing Herbal Bubble Bath

Koa & Sweet Almond Soothing Herbal Bubble Bath - Koa & Sweet Almond Soothing Herbal Bubble Bath by Hempz creates a soft, pampering soak with a luxe, everyday formula. Rich bubbles and explosive lather gently cleanse, soften and smooth. Benefits A dual-purpose bubble bath and body wash Lathers and pampers skin with sweet almond extract Calms and soothes with shea butter Features Paraben-free Cruelty-free Gluten-free 100% Vegan THC-free Key Ingredients Avocado Extract: delivers nourishing, healing antioxidants Sweet Almond Extract: treats dry skin, improves and reduces the appearance of acne and reverses sun damage by improving cell turnover Shea Butter: moisturizes and softens Hemp Seed Oil: rich in omega fatty acids to protect skin and seal in moisture - Koa & Sweet Almond Soothing Herbal Bubble Bath