Kobe & Gigi Wall

We are proudly offering one of our carefully curated photographs from our award winning collection. There was no greater loss in past decades than that of Kobe Bryant. Along with countless ceremonies and tributes, so many artists created everlasting murals throughout the world. This is a spectacular colorful rendering of one of the greats with his daughter Gianna, who was also lost on that tragic day. Fotografixs prints are created utilizing premium quality museum grade luster paper and ultra chrome inks expected to last a lifetime.