Camel København Holdall

The København is the perfect travel companion for the girl who likes a little mystery. This holdall features a hidden compartment for discreet storage, an open side pocket ideal for storing your favorite reads or a tablet computer, and a removable leather clutch for quick access to all your small essentials. Rely on the removable shoulder straps for when you need to keep your hands free, or for lazy days, slide the weekender's trolley strap over your suitcase handles for a smooth and seamless trip. -Handcrafted from scratch resistant 100% Italian calf leather. -Subtle embossed croc pattern. -Removable leather clutch, measuring 10\'\' x 7\'\'. -Hidden side compartment for discreet storage. -Premium Japanese YKK kissing zippers. -Built-in suitcase strap, which transforms into an extra pocket. -Gold-toned metal hardware all throughout. -Four metal feet protect the structured base. -Black contrast inner lining.