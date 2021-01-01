Limbsaver Kodiak-Air Crossbow Sling, Black

Carrying your crossbow to your hunting location can be a cumbersome task, especially if you are bringing other gear along with you. Free up your hands with the Limbsaver® Kodiak-Air Crossbow Sling. Fully adjustable and featuring a lightweight and flexible NAVCOM® air-web construction, the Kodiak-Air is both extremely comfortable as well as durable. Easily carry your crossbow this season with the Limbsaver® Kodiak-Air Crossbow Sling. FEATURES: Kodiak-Air Crossbow Sling Extremely comfortable and durable crossbow sling Universal quick release system for fast and easy installation Adjustable NAVCOM hand grip for a customized and comfortable fit Air-web flexible pattern for enhanced comfort and decreased weight NAVCOM construction for use in any weather condition Model: 3290 Limbsaver