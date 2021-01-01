NBD Kody Cutout Midi Dress in Blue. - size M (also in XS, L) NBD Kody Cutout Midi Dress in Blue. - size M (also in XS, L) 62% rayon 33% nylon 5% spandex. Made in China. Dry clean only. Unlined. Hidden side zipper closure. One shoulder design. Ponte fabric with waist cut-out and hem slit. NBDR-WD2438. ACD787 S21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.