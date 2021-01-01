Koi Carp Japan Carp Fish Aesthetic Vaporwave Tote Bag

This Koi graphic shows a Japanese Koi carp fish. A gift for Koi breeders who breed breeding carp & beautiful ornamental fish such as Kohaku Sanke, Showa & Nishikigoi brocade carp in the aquarium or pond. Koi design is for occasions such as Japan travel, discovering Japanese culture & Koi carp keeping & breeding. A gift idea for an aquarist. The Koi fish loves for the symbol of courage and strength and is kept in the pond in Japanese gardens. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.