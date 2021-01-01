Bardot Koko Trouser in Neutral. - size M (also in S) Bardot Koko Trouser in Neutral. - size M (also in S) Self: 70% viscose 30% linenPockets: 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Front zipper and hook and bar closure. Side seam pockets and faux back pockets. Belt loops. Lightweight linen fabric. 18 at the knee narrows to 16.5 at the leg opening. BARD-WP36. 56316PB. Launched in 1996, Australian fashion power house Bardot creates thousands of the hottest fashion styles for women every year. Practical yet playful, Bardot continues to make a mark not only on the Australian fashion scene, but is quickly making inroads on the international fashion market as well