Kokopelli - Native American Sun Flower Logo 2 - Fan Fun T-Shirt

Kokopelli design by EDDA Froehlich. It's a feather sun flower mandala with a flute playing Kokopelli and may eventually be an idea for everyone who loves the Native Americans culture. Also for free spirits, flute players, Kachina Kokopelli or mandala fans This fantastic Kokopelli sun flower is eye-catching and could attract attention in a joyful way. Show it for example at work or meetings, school or university, travels or festivals, yoga or meditation, rituals, in your free time with friends and family! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem