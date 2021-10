Palm trees, ocean waves and tropical vibes wash in soft, watery colors on a shirt made with sustainably produced viscose and a spirit of sunny-day comfort. A lightly curved hem stays tucked in if you want but looks much better when you leave it hanging out. 29 1/2" length; 42" chest (size Medium) Front button closure Point collar Short sleeves Chest button-patch pocket 100% rayon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Men's Clothing