CLOSEOUTS . Whether youand#39;re spending your day on the trail or running errands, youand#39;ll stay warm with Mountain Hardwearand#39;s Kor Strata hooded jacket thanks to its breathable, water-resistant Pertexand#174; Quantum Airand#174; shell, low-bulk synthetic insulation and stretchy, movement-friendly fit. Available Colors: Traverse, Mystic Purple. Sizes: M, L, XS, S.