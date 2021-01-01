MISHA Kora Dress in Black. - size 6 (also in 12) MISHA Kora Dress in Black. - size 6 (also in 12) Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Hidden back zipper skirt closureCut-out with back loop button closure. Gold-tone waist chain with lobster clasp closure. Suiting fabric with padded shoulders and back vent. MISR-WD138. JAS21DR1071. With a clear vision, determination and a strong passion for success, Michelle Aznavorian has always had the motivation and drive to push herself to the limit. Her eye for the exquisite and entrepreneurial spirit was evident from the start. After completing a degree in Fashion Business at the Melbourne School of Fashion, Michelle gained valuable experience working in buying and product development. She founded Misha Collection in 2013 and experienced instant success. Her keen eye for detail and endless vision for the future resulted in several expertly edited and well-received collections early on. By surrounding herself with a talented team, her business has developed rapidly and Misha Collection is now one of the most talked about young labels in Australia.