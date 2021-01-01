Korean Finger Heart I Love You Tote Bag

Design features popular Korean heart hand sign. This also translates to Saranghae which means I love you. Makes a great gift idea for those who love listening to Korean pop music and watching k-dramas. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.