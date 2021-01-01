Launch year: 1981. Top notes: Coriander, Bergamot, Artemisia, Clary Sage. Heart notes: Clove, Jasmine, Geranium, Iris, Carnation, Cinnamon. Base notes: Incense, Ambergris, Oakmoss, Patchouli, Vetiver, Honey, Leather, Musk, Tonka, Civet. Design house: Ysl. Scent name: Kouros. Gender: Mens. Category: Perfume. Type: Fragrance. SubType: EDT Spray. Size: 1.7 oz. Style: KOUMTS17-A. Barcode: 3365440003842. Kouros / Ysl EDT Spray 1.7 oz (m). This item is only valid for shipment in the Contiguous United States.