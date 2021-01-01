DERMAdoctor KP Double Duty Dermatologist AHA Moisturizing Therapy for Dry Skin Dual Pack (2 piece - $76 Value)

Smooth away rough, dry, bumpy skin, also known as keratosis pilaris, with this dermatologist-formulated body lotion. DERMAdoctor KP Double Duty Dermatologist AHA Moisturizing Therapy for Dry Skin Dual Pack features 2 tubes of the bestselling lotion to ensure you always have silky-smooth skin. Ideal for use as a year-round moisturizer, it exfoliates, calms and hydrates the skin on all over your body, including your hands, arms, legs and feet. A $76 value!Glycolic acid loosens skin cells and reveals smoother, healthier skin. Green tea extract soothes redness and irritation while providing antioxidant protection. Urea exfoliates and hydrates the skin to alleviate dryness for a softer feel.DERMAdoctor KP Double Duty Dual Pack includes:DERMAdoctor KP Duty Dermatologist Formulated AHA Moisturizing Therapy for Dry Skin (2 tubes, 4 oz. each)