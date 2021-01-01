Kpop Korean Drama Tee Merchandise K-pop Heart Merch Gifts T-Shirt

This Korean finger heart shirt, with the Saranghae aesthetic love hand sign symbol, makes the perfect K Drama Korean merchandise Christmas, Xmas, Valentines, birthday gift t-shirt for any for women, men, teen girls or daughter who love Kdrama tee shirts. This cute kawaii clothes t-shirt also makes a perfect outfit for school, pop concert, as a casual art top that combines perfectly with Kpop mask, stationary and other kpop and chill accessories. If you don't understand it, you got no jams! Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem