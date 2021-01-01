Krabbe Disease Family Awareness Niece Wings Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Niece Krabbe Disease support, Krabbe Disease Niece, Krabbe Disease nephew, Krabbe Disease son, Krabbe Disease daughter, Krabbe Disease baby, K12Krabbe Disease Niece, Krabbe Disease Girl, Krabbe Disease Child, Chi 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.