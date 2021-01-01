Krimbles Cute Christmas Snowman Red Woolly Hat and Scarf Tote Bag

Ugly Christmas Sweater design or cute Holiday Snowman? You decide! Cute snowman, wearing a red woolly hat and scarf, with a snowy background. Designed by Kaz for Krimbles! Perfect for Snowman Lovers! Great stocking stuffer or gift idea for Xmas! Festive Snowman! Click on the Krimbles Christmas Store link to see more cute Christmas Snowman and Christmas Penguin designs - for all your family and friends - or treat yourself and spread the holiday cheer in one of these fun and colorful products! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.