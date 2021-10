DescriptionOur Krista Low-Rise Straight Ankle Jean in Amazed is crafted with a natural rise and straight-leg shape from premium stretch denim. Complete with classic five-pocket details.Product Details5 Pocket StyleFront Rise: 8.5", Leg Opening: 13", Inseam: 30" Model Height 5’8"Model wearing size 25Measurements based on size 27Fit & CareContent: 96% Cotton, 2% Elastane, 2% ElastomultiesterMachine wash cold with like colorsDo not bleachTumble dry low or hang to dry