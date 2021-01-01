KitchenAid KSB1575CB 5-Speed Diamond Blender with 60-Ounce BPA-Free Pitcher - Cranberry

The diamond blending system ensures that all ingredients blend together quickly and efficiently. The Intelli-Speed Motor Control senses contents and maintains optimal speed to power through all ingredients. Stir, chop, mix, puree or liquify. Pulse mode works with all speeds for staggered blending. The 60-oz. BPA-Free patented Diamond Pitcher design is shatter-, scratch- and stain-resistant and is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. The die-cast metal base is sturdy and the Clean-Touch control panel wipes clean easily. 5 -Year Limited Warranty, Weight: 10.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: KitchenAid