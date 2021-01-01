KitchenAid KSMSFTAQ Sifter + Scale Attachment

Simply attach the Sifter + Scale* Attachment to the power hub of any KitchenAid Stand Mixer. Then experience hands-free sifting as the sifter gradually incorporates ingredients into the mixer bowl. *Battery operated scale. Automatic Sifter (hands-free sifting) gives more consistent mixing and fluffy baked goods*, and saves time during the process. *Compared to unsifted ingredients. Easy-to-use Digital Scale measures ingredients by weight for a greater level of precision, which is a critical part of successful baking. Can also be used separately on your countertop with the included scale plate. Generous Capacity Hopper holds up to 4 cups of dry ingredients at a time. Convenient Storage to keep all parts in one place for quick access with the included storage case. Easy to clean - All parts except scale and sifter housing are dishwasher-safe. Model KSMSFTA includes (1) Digital Scale, (1) Ingredient Hopper, (1) Removable Sifter, (1) Sifter Housing, (1) Swivel Chute, (1) Scale Accessory Plate, Manufacturer: KitchenAid